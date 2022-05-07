Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tenneco worth $60,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.67. 1,911,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,222. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.76). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

