Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $57.43 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 542,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,430,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Lumentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Lumentum by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $89.01. 1,690,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,343. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

