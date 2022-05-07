Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 110,377 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.33% of ExlService worth $64,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.36. 221,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.50. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

