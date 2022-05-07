Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,380 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of LHC Group worth $38,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.17. 916,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,212. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.