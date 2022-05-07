Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,598 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of MarineMax worth $37,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 580,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,176. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $938.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.