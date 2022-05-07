Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Funko updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 5,486,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $64,602.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,926.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

