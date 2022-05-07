G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.93% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 934,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,421. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $216.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 688.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

