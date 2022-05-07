Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 350.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

