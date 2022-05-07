Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,050 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

