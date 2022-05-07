Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 57 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,298,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.33.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $295.46 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.