General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,028,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,279. General Electric has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

