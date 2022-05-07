Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Genpact updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.76 EPS.

NYSE:G traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. 2,467,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,999. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

