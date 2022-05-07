Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.325-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

NYSE G opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

