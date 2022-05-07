Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Genpact updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.76 EPS.

Shares of G stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,113 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Genpact by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genpact by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 106,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

