Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THRM stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 175,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,488. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

