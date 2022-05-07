Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

