Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Position Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently -22.86%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

