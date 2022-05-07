Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $19.06 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Gentherm worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Gentherm stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,488. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

