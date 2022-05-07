Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Invests $11.51 Million in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 480,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

LASR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,660. The stock has a market cap of $592.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.