Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lindsay makes up approximately 1.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Lindsay worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lindsay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 70,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average is $144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

