Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 499,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 420.02%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 441,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

