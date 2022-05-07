Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 911,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $15,717,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Global Net Lease by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 373,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

