Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 911,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $20.11.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $15,717,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,085 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.