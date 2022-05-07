Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.81. 11,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 12,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55.
