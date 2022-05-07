Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after buying an additional 1,530,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after buying an additional 674,724 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

