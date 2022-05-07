Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.
GLOB opened at $194.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.28. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
