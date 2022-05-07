Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

GLOB opened at $194.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.28. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Globant will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

