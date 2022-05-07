Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.24

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.24 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10), with a volume of 4,729,168 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.09 million and a PE ratio of 4.88.
Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)
