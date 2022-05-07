Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.24

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.24 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10), with a volume of 4,729,168 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.09 million and a PE ratio of 4.88.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

