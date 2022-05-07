Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

GBDC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,207. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

