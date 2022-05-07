good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of GDNP stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54. The firm has a market cap of C$83.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.20.
About good natured Products (Get Rating)
