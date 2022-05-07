good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GDNP stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54. The firm has a market cap of C$83.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.20.

Get good natured Products alerts:

About good natured Products (Get Rating)

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.