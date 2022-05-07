GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 11.7%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 21,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,280,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Get GoodRx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $11,850,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.