GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 65.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in GoodRx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 709,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

