Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:GVA opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

