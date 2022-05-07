Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $179,729.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $1.68 million and $179,729.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.15 or 1.00003948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00029748 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

