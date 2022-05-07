Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1,073.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,708 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,094. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.