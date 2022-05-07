Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,398 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. 1,099,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

