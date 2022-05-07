Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,847,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

NYSE:OXM traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 202,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,097. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.