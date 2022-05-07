Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,297 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Yext worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Yext by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.46. 1,731,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,062. The stock has a market cap of $716.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

