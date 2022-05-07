Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,055 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Century Aluminum worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $30,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $13.77. 1,777,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

