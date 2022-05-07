Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,547,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Albany International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. 122,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

