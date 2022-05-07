Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Green Dot updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Green Dot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Green Dot by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

