Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:UKW opened at GBX 155.90 ($1.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52 week low of GBX 126.60 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.60 ($2.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

