Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.39. 1,746,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,760. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

