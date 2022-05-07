Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.36

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.36 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 6646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.94.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $5,641,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

