Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

GHLD traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Guild has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

GHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

