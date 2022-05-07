GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of GXO Logistics worth $192,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $154,846,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,557,000 after acquiring an additional 256,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.95%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.