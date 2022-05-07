Halving Coin (HALV) Price Tops $0.0416

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00192263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00472729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.46 or 1.98421595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

