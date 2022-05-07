Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will post $96.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the lowest is $90.79 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $429.34 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $454.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 215,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

