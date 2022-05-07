Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $12.60 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

