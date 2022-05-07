Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

Shares of HBI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

