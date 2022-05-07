Hang Seng Bank Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $17.76 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

